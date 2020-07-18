First pole of season for Neubauer

Thomas Neubauer set the fastest lap in qualifying for Race-1, while Frederik Paulsen took his second pole of the season in the Am.

Trofeo Pirelli. At the end of a hard-fought qualifying session, Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi) came out on top with the best time of 1:48.939. The 0.715-second advantage over his closest pursuer, Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126), could be a sign that the French driver has what it takes to attempt a breakaway during the race. Ranking leader Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) was third. The three Trofeo Pirelli drivers used the same strategy, only coming on track in the second half of qualifying.

Trofeo Pirelli Am. The battle in the Trofeo Pirelli Am was also very heated, with Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing) fastest in 1:50.187, followed by Olivier Grotz (Formula Racing). Frederik Espersen (Forza Racing) was third, just a shade slower than Matúš Výboh on his last attempt.

Race. The green light goes on for Trofeo Pirelli Race-1 at 6:20pm this afternoon.