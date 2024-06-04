First Club Competizioni GT event at Balaton

Just a few days after the last round at the Laguna Seca circuit in California, Club Competizioni GT, the Maranello manufacturer's exclusive programme, offers a new event on its calendar. It returns to Europe for another thrilling race with the cars that have made Ferrari’s closed-wheel racing history over the last 30 years.

Balaton Park Circuit, a brand-new track southwest of the Hungarian capital Budapest, makes its inaugural appearance. From 5 to 7 June, it will host the fourth round of the season. In the days before, the participants in round two of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe have been in action.

Seven Prancing Horse cars, including the 458 Italia GT3, 488 GT3, 488 GT Modificata, and 458 Italia GTE, will take turns on the Hungarian track. The latter model has been a shining star in the Ferrari endurance racing series, winning the Manufacturers’, Teams’ and Drivers’ titles in the FIA World Endurance Championship, the Intercontinental Le Mans Cup, the European Le Mans Series, the International GT Open, the American Le Mans Series, and the Asian Le Mans Series between 2011 and 2016, and also triumphing four times in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.