Finali Mondiali, first time in Daytona

The F1 cars and the other Ferraris on the legendary tri-oval on Dec 1-4
Maranello, 21 October 2016 - The Ferrari F1 cars on the legendary Daytona International Speedway high banks for the first time in history. It will happen at the Daytona Finali Mondiali
, the first to be held in the Americas, from 1 to 4 December. This four day Ferrari extravaganza is dedicated to clients, supporters, and all Prancing Horse fans. Only Ferrari can deliver this thrilling mix of excitement, entertainment and exclusivity. Sports, passion, and competition combine with the unmistakable attraction of the historic Formula 1 cars and the incredible power and beauty of the XX Programmes cars. The FXX, the 599XX, and the FXX K, the latest creation for this series, will enthrall spectators with their design, power and leading-edge technology. The hybrid system of the FXX K, derived directly from the experience acquired by the Scuderia in Formula 1 is particularly noteworthy. These are just some of the elements that will enrich the programme, which will conclude the finals of the racing season of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli with the last races in the three series: Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.
The Challenge WC race.
Then, on Sunday, a record number of 458 Challenge EVOs will take to the track in pursuit of the coveted world championship title. Expectations are also high also for the Formula 1 show: Scuderia Ferrari will put on a display with its mechanics and drivers at centre stage to demonstrate pit stops, mind-boggling accelerations, and top-speed laps on the legendary Daytona tri-oval, where Ferrari Formula 1 cars will flash past its famous parabolic turns for the first time. The Competizioni GT cars will also be on the track, after participating throughout the year in the most prestigious championships. The official GT drivers will join the Daytona celebrations: the WEC stars who race on the 488 GTE, “Gimmi" Bruni, James Calado, Sam Bird, and Davide Rigon. The IMSA championship drivers Toni Vilander and Giancarlo Fisichella will also be there.
The parade.
Another highlight of the event will take place on Saturday evening. There will be a great Ferrari parade, possibly one of the biggest ever seen. Hundreds of models from all eras will be seen lapping one of the most iconic circuits in the world. An unforgettable sight to behold!
In the paddock.
To top things off, a myriad of activities and exhibits are planned in and around the paddock. There will be an area devoted to junior Ferrari fans, the Ferrari Store, and a display of the complete road car range, including the brand new GTC4Lusso T and LaFerrari Aperta which were unveiled only a few weeks ago at the Paris Motor Show. Furthermore, clients and aficionados will have the chance to take a sneak peak at a handful of the 70 limited-edition liveries created to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Prancing Horse. These designs, conceived by Ferrari's Tailor Made atelier, are contemporary interpretations of iconic liveries from Ferrari’s past.
