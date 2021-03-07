Merckx, world-beating joy

Misano 07 marzo 2021

It took some time coming, but when it did, there was an explosion of sheer joy as Florian Merckx got to celebrate the world Trofeo Pirelli title. The Belgian driver had, in actual fact, passed over the finish-line in second position, but when race stewards disqualified winner Thomas Neubauer for a technical irregularity on his car, Merckx was able to step up onto the step of the podium. A triumph that enriches a career full of satisfaction for the Baron Motorsport team standard-bearer who can also boast having won the Trofeo Pirelli in the Ferrari Challenge APAC in 2016.



“I still can't believe I'm world champion. It is a dream come true. This is so incredible. The race was really good, I used the start to grab the top position and then I managed it from then on. Behind me Fabienne Wohlwend tried to chase me down but I was faster, so much so that I even set the fastest lap time of the race. This win comes at the end of a particularly difficult and troubled season. I only took part in a few rounds. In 2021 I will defend the title that I’ve won but I am convinced that it won’t be easy because the opponents are very well-prepared and fast. It will be tough but I will give it my best shot at each circuit, just like I have done today.”