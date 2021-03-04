Gostner seeks first win

Corinna Gostner, a Ferrari Challenge veteran, will be taking part in the Finali Mondiali. After so many good results, the CDP – MP Racing driver is looking for her first win in the series.

This year the Finali Mondiali will take place without any public. Is there a particular message you want to send to the fans?

“Yes, of course. I’m very sorry that the public can’t be there. It’s a shame because there won’t be the same atmosphere as in other years. But it’s still important that they follow us from home”.

You have now competed in sixty Challenge races. What was your favourite?

“There are many races that I like to remember, but the most beautiful was undoubtedly Portimão last year because it was my first podium. I was so happy; it was one of my best moments”.

A total of four podiums in your career, but still without a win. What do you think you need to improve to reach the top step?

“I don’t know, but I’m going to do my best to get to the win”.