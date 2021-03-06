Grouwels dominates Race 2. "Alex Fox" wins in AM class

Roger Grouwels (Race Art - Kroymans) and "Alex Fox" won the final Coppa Shell race ahead of tomorrow’s scheduled Finali Mondiali at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, which after the morning rain was in perfect condition to host the afternoon’s race.

There was plenty of emotion, as always, at the start of the race as Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) attempted to wrestle the leadership from his fellow-countryman. Grouwels held strong, while Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) managed to climb into second position. Elsewhere, a mid-group collision saw AM class pole-sitter "Boris Gideon" (Formula Racing) immediately forced out of the race, with Thomas Gostner (CDP - MP Racing) and Miroslav Vyboh (Scuderia Praha) subsequently dropping several places down the order. This allowed "Alex Fox" - the dominant force this season - to take the lead, followed at some distance by Willem Van Der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo), Paul Rogers (JCT600 Brooklands Leeds) and Michael Simoncic (Baron Motorsport), who produced an excellent comeback.

While Sartingen managed to snatch third position from Scheltema with a spectacular braking manoeuvre and Corinna Gostner was forced to relinquish the dream due to a spin, Roger Grouwels held onto the lead with authority, claiming the win while also registering the fastest lap. Runner-up spot was scooped by Kirchmayr, third place went to Sartingen, fourth Scheltema, fifth place to a steady Christian Kinch (Formula Racing) and an excellent sixth in class for Thomas Gostner. In the Ferrari Challenge North America, Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italy) triumphed once again.

The final battle in AM class was more intense, with Van Der Vorm closing down on "Alex Fox", slowed up by a slightly damaged front end which caused a loss in aerodynamic down-force. The French driver fended off rivals and went on to grab the victory ahead of Michael Simoncic and Van Der Vorm. Joakim Olander recorded a noteworthy best lap time (Scuderia Autoropa), reconfirming a high level of competitiveness in the series. Finally, a one-two for the women in the Challenge North America with a repeat win in AM class for Lisa Clark (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) ahead of Eileen Bildman (Ferrari of Long Island).