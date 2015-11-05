05 novembre 2015
The Finali Mondiali will be at the famous speedway from 1 to 4 Dec.
Scarperia, 6 Nov - Daytona International Speedway will host the 2016 World Finals from 1 to 4 Dec. The announcement was made on Friday afternoon at the World Finals, taking place at Mugello until Sunday. The event saw a cocktail of calendar presentations in the presence of the drivers from all three series of the world's most famous one-make championship.
The hosts. The Daytona circuit was represented by a delegation of circuit president Joie Chitwood III, and former Formula 1 driver and winner of the Indianapolis 500, Eddie Cheever, who manages the development of the circuit's activities and is a long-term friend of Italy and Ferrari.
Historic location. The Daytona track is one of the world's most legendary, the theatre of great battles and especially the 24 Hours, the joint most famous race on the planet along with Le Mans. Ferrari's clean sweep in 1967 makes it an unforgettable venue for the company, but Daytona is not simply part of Ferrari's past because for years now the American 24 Hours is tied to the first round of the Challenge North America. This video contains the whole calendar of the 2016 season of the Ferrari Challenge.
Ferrari Challenge North America
Round 1 – 28-30 January Daytona
Round 2 – 8-10 April Sonoma
Round 3 – 13-15 May Circuit of the Americas
Round 4 – 10-12 June Montreal
Round 5 – 23-24 September Lime Rock
Round 6 – 4-6 November Homestead
Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific
Round 1 – 4-6 March Suzuka
Round 2 – 14-16 April Abu Dhabi
Round 3 – 10-12 June Shanghai
Round 4 – 5-7 August Sepang
Round 5 – 16-18 September Singapore
Round 6 – 14-16 October Fuji
Ferrari Challenge Europe 2016
Round 1 – 1-3 April Monza
Round 2 – 30 April-1 May Mugello
Round 3 – 17-19 June Le Mans
Round 4 – 29-31 July Sochi
Round 5 – 9-11 September Hockenheim
Round 6 – 7-9 October Jerez de la Frontera