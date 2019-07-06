Ferrari stars at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Goodwood 06 luglio 2019

This weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed is a big favourite among motorsports fans. The Maranello-based company is present with a unique line-up at an event that combines supercars with racing cars. The public will enjoy their first glimpse of the Ferrari P80/C and the Ferrari SP3JC. The P80/C, driven by Sam Bird, was developed from the Ferrari 488 GT3 but with a longer wheelbase and new bodywork, while the SP3JC is a development of the F12tdf and is inspired by the racing cars of the 1950s and 1960s. The Monza SP2, a fans’ favourite, also makes its first public appearance, accompanied by the Ferrari FXX-K Evo, driven by Christopher Froggatt and the 488 Challenge, with the leader of the Ferrari Challenge United Kingdom, Jason Baker, at the wheel. Finally, there are plenty of models from the range along with some of the most beautiful single-seaters in the history of the Prancing Horse.