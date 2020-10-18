Ferrari show at Goodwood Speedweek

Although people will remember this as an unusual edition due to the absence of any fans in the stands, Goodwood Speedweek, the event that this year replaced Revival and the Festival of Speed, offered a show with few equals for racing car enthusiasts. As per tradition, Ferrari’s presence did not go unnoticed, both on the track, with Scuderia Ferrari’s participation in the celebration of 70th anniversary of Formula 1, and with the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 and 488 Challenge Evo in the Shoot-Out. A Monza Sp2, a 812 GTS, a Roma, an F8 Spider and an F8 Tributo, were on display in an area specially created to host the supercars. Despite the preventative measures taken and the absence of the traditional Goodwood public, there was no lack of excitement with cars from all eras tackling the 3.8km six-corner circuit that opened in 1948. Besides the official presence, there were also other Prancing Horse cars, both track and GT, which drew the attention of the professionals at the event.