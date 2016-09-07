07 settembre 2016

Maranello, 7 September - Sebastian Vettel and Scuderia Ferrari along with the F1 Clienti cars, the cars of the XX Programmes and the forty 458 Challenge of the Ferrari Challenge Europe, will serve up thrills and passion at the Hockenheim circuit, near Heidelberg, where the Ferrari Racing Days begin on Friday. This is the second event of the 2016 European season after the one held in Sochi at the end of July. Vettel and the Scuderia. Obviously Sebastian Vettel is the star attraction in his second exhibition at a Ferrari Racing Days with Scuderia Ferrari. The fans will flock to see the four-time world champion and local hero (from Heppenheim, less than 50 km away) on Sunday when he will be in action at the wheel of a F2012 with which he will perform fast laps, lightning starts and thrilling tyre changes. F1 Clienti. The other Formula 1 single-seaters will put on a great show on all three days of the event. The F1 Clienti cars range from a 312 B3 of 1974, in which Niki Lauda became famous and with which Clay Regazzoni nearly won the world title, to the F150° Italia in 2011, two of which will be present, both driven in the World Championship by Fernando Alonso. They cover a period of 37 years of Formula 1 history. Helping the customers to fully enjoy their cars there will be two very experienced tutors: Olivier Beretta e Marc Gené. The charge of the FXX Ks. The eye of the public and media will also be captured by the latest cars of XX Programmes, the FXX Ks which will be driven by its very special owner-test drivers. There will be 21 specimens of this incredible car, with its 1050 hp hybrid, which should provide a fantastic sight for fans flocking to Hockenheim from Friday. In addition to these amazing jewels there will also be the other cars of the XX Programmes, with eleven 599XXs and three FXXs, the car that gave rise to this Corse Clienti initiative. One-make championship. The competitive spirit that is etched into the DNA of Maranello will also be present at Hockenheim, where it will be embodied to perfection by the Ferrari Challenge Europe and the two Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell races on Saturday and Sunday. These races will be as hard fought and entertaining as always, with wheel-to-wheel duels and great driving performances from the 40 drivers of the 458 Challenge EVOs. Everything is still to play for in the three championships, although the Hockenheim stage could be decisive as after this weekend there will be only two races at Jerez de la Frontera, in October, and the two at the Finali Mondiali at Daytona to be held for the first time in the United States from 1 to 4 December. Not just track. Of course there will be activities on the track, but there will also be a paddock packed full of attractions. Above all, there will be the entire range of current Ferrari road cars, including the 488 GTB, GTC4Lusso and California T, the perfect car for this time of year. The paddock will also host a big range of leisure activities for both children and adults in a three-day event perfect for families, chock-full of excitement, and dedicated to the world of Ferrari.