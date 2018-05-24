24 maggio 2018

Shanghai, 24 May 2018 – The highly-anticipated Ferrari Racing Days 2018 will take place at the Shanghai International Circuit this weekend, energizing the city of Shanghai with unparalleled racing culture and unrivalled passion. Fascinating and thrilling experience. This is the eighth consecutive year of Ferrari Racing Days. During the past seven, Ferrari Racing Days have left countless unforgettable moments, with the attendance of celebrities and distinguished guests and a true splendor of revolutionary Ferrari models, showcasing the cultural essence of the esteemed Cavallino Rampante as a legendary supercar brand. Anniversary. And this year, the legend continues. One of the acclaimed highlights is the all-new Ferrari 488 Pista, representing the exhilarating power performance, exciting racing culture, and the ultimate driving experience featuring seamless car-human interaction. In 2018, there will also be a tribute to the 120th anniversary of Enzo Ferrari, the founder of the company, presenting an extensive and stunning repertoire, including the exclusive Enzo Ferrari, Dino 246 GT, Testarossa, 250 GT, 330 GT 2+2, LaFerrari and LaFerrari Aperta. Reflecting on the decades of success, Ferrari brand will be in relentless pursuit of excellence. Celebrity participation. Julian, Cheung Chi Lam, a true Ferrarista, also a well-known actor and singer from Hong Kong, will join this spectacular celebration with numerous Ferrari enthusiasts.