27 maggio 2018

Shanghai – The widely acclaimed Ferrari Racing Days returned this weekend to Shanghai for the eighth consecutive year. More than 120 national media and 45,000 passionate Ferrari owners and enthusiasts descending on the Shanghai International Circuit for a gripping and exhilarating programme with the Maranello super car manufacturer that makes the world dream about Italian excellence. A lot to see. Customers, fans, and media enjoyed a dazzling array of highlights including the Corse Clienti programme which consisted of the F1 Clienti, XX Programmes and APAC Ferrari Challenge series; innovative Maranello creations such as the most powerful Ferrari 488 Pista and fascinating new GT cars, Ferrari Portofino and GTC4Lusso T. The ambitious programme was enhanced by a star-studded list of special guests, such as the renowned singer and actor, Ferrari owner, Julian Cheung; and some of the brands’ most passionate Ferrari Owner Club (FOC) leaders. On-track thrill with racing DNA. At the heart of the Ferrari brand are decades of success in the renowned competitive scene of Formula 1 racing and not only. As the unique constructor to have taken part in every world championship since the start of Formula 1, Scuderia Ferrari has won 232 races, 16 constructor titles and 15 driver titles since the 1950 inaugural season, and Ferrari has achieved over 5,000 victories in motorsport worldwide. It was therefore essential that motorsport should play a central role in Ferrari Racing Days. As the most popular one-make series of racing in the world, Ferrari Challenge is now in its twenty-sixth year since it was established in 1993 and Ferrari APAC challenge is also in its eighth year. It brought together complete track novices and those who already have competition experience. With 30 race cars participating in the end, there was no shortage of action on the track. The six wins over the weekend went to Alex Au (2), David Dicker (2), Eric Zang and Tani Hanna. The range. Several lucky guests got a taste of what it is truly like to get behind the irresistible wheel of a Prancing Horse. During a series of test drives and laps with professional Ferrari instructors, selected guests were given the opportunity to experience the thrills of the current model range, including the 812 Superfast, 488 GTB, 488 Spider, Portofino, GTC4Lusso and GTC4Lusso T, discovering the true potential of Ferrari on the long straights and flowing corners of the Chinese Formula 1 circuit where Ferrari has enjoyed huge success. People on Sunday also had the chance to see the F1 Show with Andrea Bertolini and the Scuderia Ferrari mechanics. Excitement beyond the track. Commemorating the 120th Anniversary of the birth of Enzo Ferrari, the Italian super car manufacturer presented an extensive and stunning repertoire, including the Enzo Ferrari, Dino 246 GT, Testarossa, 250 GT (PF), 330 GT2+2, LaFerrari and LaFerrari Aperta. One of the acclaimed highlights of this year was the all-new Ferrari 488 Pista. Presided as the lead masterpiece of the weekend, 488 Pista greatly complimenting the line-up of cars at the Ferrari Racing Days, a true splendour of revolutionary Ferrari models, including the 430 Scuderia, 16 M, 458 Speciale A and 488 Challenge. Another highlight was the three limited-production Ferrari FXX-K EVO, which were provided by distinguished customers from Mainland China, Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei. Family. Ferrari Racing Days are always ideal occasions for family reunions. From the Ferrari Challenge Race Simulator, to an extensive display of Ferrari Formula 1 replica cars, there were Ferrari activities around the paddock for enthusiasts of all ages and interests. The Kids Corner not only offered fun family interaction but also helped to enhance their knowledge of traffic safety. Meanwhile, a zone for corporate social responsibility was designed to showcase Ferrari’s long-term commitment to the China market. The corporate social responsibility programme, entitled "The Love of Red" covers four core areas including environmental care, education, safe driving, and social welfare. [playlistembed4me id="3d2cc48b-b026-40f0-9f41-9ad98252bbc1"]