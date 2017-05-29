29 maggio 2017

Shanghai, 29 May 2017 – The famous Ferrari Racing Days returned to Shanghai over the weekend for the seventh consecutive year. Over 47,000 Ferrari enthusiasts descended on the Shanghai International Circuit for an enthralling programme with the Maranello super cars and the unique flavour of the 70th anniversary celebrations. Customers, fans, and media, enjoyed a vast array of highlights, with exciting Corse Clienti activities involving F1 Clienti, XX Programmes and Challenge APAC with the brand new 488 Challenge car. There was also space for special limited editions like the LaFerrari and LaFerrari Aperta, the iconic car of the 70th anniversary. Guan Yu Zhou. The guest appearance of the first Chinese Ferrari driver, Guan Yu Zhou, further confirmed Ferrari's dedication to the development of motorsport in China. Yu Zhou is currently competing in the European Formula 3 championship. The fans' favourite joined the circuit for some laps and had his photo taken with Ferrari enthusiasts. As usual during the Ferrari Racing Days the paddock was packed with fans wanting to have a go on the simulators and to see the whole range on display. Ferrari Challenge. The second round of the Ferrari Challenge APAC series featuring the brand new 488 Challenge car was one of the most anticipated events of the weekend. Around 30 drivers from three continents took part in the two races, with the most brilliant performances coming from local hero Huilin Han, Italy’s Philippe Prette, and Japan’s Makoto Fujiwara and Go Max. Global event. The fans in the stands on Monday, the final day of the event, also had the chance to see the Ferrari Show performed by Andrea Bertolini and the Scuderia Ferrari mechanics. The driver thrilled the people with some fast laps and burnouts, while the mechanics performed some lightning pit stops. In the end Bertolini and all the guys from Ferrari were met with fantastic applause by the thousandths of enthusiasts flocking the grandstands. [playlist4me id="69204f00-0e0d-4013-9a9c-081f9d97c493"]