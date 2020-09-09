Ferrari Racing Days at Spa-Francorchamps

Ferrari Challenge returns to the legendary Spa

Maranello, 9 September 2020The superb Spa-Francorchamps track will host the second consecutive Ferrari Racing Days after the one held at Mugello two weeks ago. The event, to be held behind closed doors once more, will feature the protagonists from the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli as well as clients from the XX Programmes and F1 Clienti.

Trofeo Pirelli. Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) will line up for the start of the fifth round of the season after three consecutive wins at the wheel of the 488 Challenge Evo, which have seen the driver edge away at the top of the general standings with 123 points, stretching the lead over Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126) to 26 points. The Liechtenstein champion, for her part, continues to apply pressure to the Italian driver thanks to four consecutive runner-up finishes plus the two pole positions snatched at Mugello. All eyes will also be on the two local drivers Florian Merckx (Baron Motorsport) and John Wartique (Francorchamps Motors Luxemburg) who will be aiming to perform well on their home track.

Trofeo Pirelli Am. A mere point (112 compared to 111) separates a very vibrant duel between newcomer Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing) and Matús Vyboh (Scuderia Praha) on the eve of the race in Spa. The two divided the victories at Mugello even though the Slovak gained a point over his rival in the last round. As the season progresses, the tallies in the general standings show that Olivier Grotz (Formula Racing) should not be ruled out of the contest, in spite of experiencing the toughest weekend in the championship so far in Italy. The driver will, however, be bidding to make it back onto the top step of the podium as he had previously done in Portimão. Frederik Espersen (Baron Motorsport) also sets himself a similar target after narrowly missing the win in Race 2 at Mugello, in which he had claimed pole position for the first time in his career.

Coppa Shell. The three-way title battle continues to unfold between the Dutchmen Roger Grouwels (Race Art - Kroymans) and Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) as well as Austrian Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport). Grouwels leads the standings with 111 points over the 89 of Scheltema, winner once again in Race 2 at Mugello and the 88 points of Kirchmayr, on the top step of the podium in Race 1. Further adrift are Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo), the absent Thomas Gostner (CDP - MP Racing) and the returning James Weiland (Rossocorsa). Ferrari Challenge debut for Jörg Kamper (Gohm Motorsport).

Coppa Shell Am. Frenchman "Alex Fox" (SF Grand Est Mulhouse) holds the greatest advantage over his most immediate rival, the Austrian Michael Simoncic (Baron Motorsport), in the general standings with a whopping 37-point difference. The championship leader won a second and a first place at Mugello and will try to replicate the feat again on the Belgian track, where he will also have to contend with "Boris Gideon" (Formula Racing) and the returning Laurent De Meeus (HR Owen) who will be especially motivated as he races on home soil. Season debut for Ernst-Albert Berg (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg).

Schedule. The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli action officially kicks off on Friday for the opening free practice sessions, with the first points to be awarded on Saturday. Qualifying for the Trofeo Pirelli gets underway at 10:00, followed by that of the Coppa Shell at 11:30. In the afternoon, Race 1 of the Trofeo Pirelli gets the green light at 15.15, while the Coppa Shell race begins at 17.15. On Sunday, the programme will be repeated, this time with the points for Race 2 at play. It will be possible to follow the live-streamed races and qualifying sessions, with commentary in English, on the Ferrari Races website.