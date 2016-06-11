11 giugno 2016

Shanghai, 11 June 2016 – This weekend in Shanghai, returned the well-known Ferrari Racing Days for the sixth consecutive year, with more than 40,000 Ferrari enthusiasts descending on the Shanghai International Circuit for an enthralling programme with the Maranello super cars. Joining customers, fans, and media, were a vast array of highlights, including stirring Corse Clienti activities consisting of F1 Clienti, XX Programmes and Challenge APAC, a stunning fleet of the revolutionary new hybrid Ferrari FXX K and historic cars such as the 330 GT 2+2, Testarossa, 512 BBi. There was space also for the special limited editions like LaFerrari, Enzo, F12tdf, a rare displays of historical Formula 1 cars, and celebrity such as famous musician and actor, as well as the owner of FXX K, Aaron Kwok; Competizione GT Driver and Official Scuderia Ferrari Test Driver, Andrea Bertolini, all gathered to celebrate a shared passion for the Ferrari racing culture of performance and lifestyle. Guan Yu Zhou. Further confirming the Ferrari dedication to the development of motorsport in China, was the guest appearance of the first Chinese Ferrari driver, Guan Yu Zhou. After winning three races and finishing second in the 2015 Italian Formula 4 Championship at only 16 years of age, Guan Yu Zhou is on the path to stardom. The fan favourite joined owners for laps of the circuit and enjoyed photos with dedicated Ferrari fans. Driving a Ferrari. All the admiration for Ferrari’s finest works, made a chance to get behind the wheel of a prancing horse too hard to resist for many fortunate guests. During a series of test drives and hot laps with professional Ferrari instructors, selected guests were given the opportunity to experience the thrills of the current model range, including the exhilarating Ferrari 488 GTB and 488 Spider, the engaging California T and thrilling F12berlinetta, discovering the true potential of each Ferrari creation on the long straights and flowing corners of the Chinese Formula 1 circuit where Ferrari has enjoyed unrivalled success. Global event. Ferrari Racing Days is always the ideal platform for family reunion, from the Ferrari Challenge Race Simulator, to an extensive display of Ferrari Formula 1 replica cars, there were Ferrari activities around the paddock for enthusiasts of all ages and interests. The Kids Corner not only enhanced the parenting through close interactions, but also helped to extend visitors’ knowledge of traffic safety. A further highlight of Ferrari Racing Days was the dazzling display of Ferrari 488 GTB and California T in Tailor-made mode.