Ferrari racers continue to shine in Florida

A new star-spangled date for the exclusive activities that Ferrari dedicates to its clients: after Daytona, it will be Miami’s turn to host the Maranello brand’s most sophisticated and extreme XX Programme cars at the Homestead - Miami Speedway circuit on 14-15 April, as well as the single-seaters that have helped make Prancing Horse history.

XX Programme. Ten cars have been announced for the special initiative which, for over 15 years, has seen selected Ferrari clients at the wheel of the most cutting-edge technological machines, with adrenaline and action once again guaranteed. In addition to the 599XX and FXX Evo, the public will be able to feast their eyes on the ultra-modern FXX K and FXX-K Evo.

F1 Clienti. Although not a single-seater, the announced appearance of the F333 SP at the American circuit has nevertheless caused quite a stir. Unveiled in 1993, it was born out of the Maranello manufacturer’s desire to return to competition in the prototype championship. Making its debut in 1994, it narrowly missed out on the IMSA series title, winning its maiden race. It was the start of a successful career that would continue until the beginning of the new millennium.