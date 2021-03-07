Memorable full house for Grouwels

The 2020 season for Roger Grouwels (Race Art - Kroymans) has been a truly triumphal journey, which started with victory in Imola and ended with a win at the World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Misano, allowing the driver to take the world championship title. The Coppa Shell silverware further enriches a trophy cabinet that already includes a Ferrari Challenge Europe title for the Dutch driver. On the Romagna track, Grouwels closed the circle with a splendid performance, taking the chequered flag with a one second-advantage over second-placed Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport), his main rival throughout the year.

“It has been a great season, I’d dare say perfect. I am really pleased to have reached a new milestone with Ferrari. The championship was exciting, I had great fun with the opponents and the races were exciting. I’ve never had the slightest problem with any other drivers and we never had any unsporting incidents or collisions. In today's race I started from second position and, as planned, I tried to attack Ernst straight away on the first lap and managed to pass him at turn 8. I want to thank the whole team who have supported me and allowed me to always race in near perfect conditions. I can't wait to come back racing next season which will be getting underway in a few weeks. Go Ferrari!"