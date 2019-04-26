Ferrari Challenge UK Series 2019 Season Launch

Brands Hatch 26 aprile 2019

On Thursday 25 April 2019, twenty clients took delivery of their Ferrari Challenge UK 2019 race cars at the Prologue test event at Brands Hatch. Using the Indy circuit, the drivers had two, ninety minute sessions on the iconic track to familiarise themselves with their cars before they return to Brands Hatch for the opening rounds of the 2019 season on 18 and 19 May. The new Ferrari Challenge UK Series is the only National Championship operated by Ferrari, and completes the impressive family of Ferrari Challenge Championships, which is made up of the European series, North American series, Asia Pacific series.