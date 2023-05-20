Driver comments after Race 2 at Oulton Park

It was another hard-fought race at the Oulton Park circuit and this was confirmed by the drivers who stood on the podium along with the two winners, H. Sikkens in the Trofeo Pirelli and Paul Hogarth in the Coppa Shell.

H. Sikkens, Trofeo Pirelli winner

2nd Place Trofeo Pirelli, Carl Cavers: “Well I can’t be disappointed with third, a second and a pole position, but I am a little disappointed to let the lead go on the first corner. He [Sikkens] just got a bit of a run on me at the start. I could have stuck my nose in at the apex, but the risk-reward was just too much, so I just thought hopefully he’ll make a mistake, and he didn’t make it. I was pushing and pushing and pushing, but my tyres went off a little bit early, about 4 laps earlier than Hans, mainly because I’d done extra laps in Q2. Its ebbs and flows isn’t it, because if I’d not done that, would I have done better? …Overall, I’ve got to be happy with that…Solid points, keep scoring every round and that’s all we can [do].

3rd Place Trofeo Pirelli, Andrew Morrow: “Not a good start, came off on the second lap, at turn 2 into the grass and gravel. Thankfully I kept it going and then just built from there. But, yeah, a bad start but managed to recover it and get a P3”.

Paul Hogarth, Coppa Shell winner