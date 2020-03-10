Ferrari Challenge, two postponements for Europe and UK

Maranello 10 marzo 2020

The first round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe, due to take place at Mugello from 3 to 5 April, has been postponed to a date to be communicated. This decision complies with the provisions received concerning the Covid-19 situation and aims to ensure the safety of drivers, customers, workers and partners. Similarly, the prologue to the Ferrari Challenge UK, scheduled for Donington on 17 March, has been postponed. Instead, it will take place at Snetterton, the venue of the first round of the series, on 17 April. Ferrari is in constant liaison with the authorities and is ready to adapt its security measures to the changing situation.