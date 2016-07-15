15 luglio 2016

Maranello, 15 July 2016 - The Ferrari Challenge is clearly an excellent training series for aspiring GT drivers. Over the nearly 25 years of its history, countless drivers have moved into the most important Gran Turismo series after having performed well in the world's most famous one-make championship. Right now, however, we can see a further evolution. Competitiveness. Indeed, the level of the championship is so high that regular competitors are ready and primed to take the jump to GT competition. It happened last year with the highly experienced Dario Caso, who decided to try his hand in Italian GT Championship during the Challenge season, but 2016 seems destined to set a new standard. Three qualifying series. This weekend, drivers from all three one-make series will be competing in the different GT championship races. In the GT Asia Series Japan's Ken Seto, currently third in the Coppa Shell APAC, will start in the GTC class in Fuji at the wheel of the 458 Challenge EVO of Team Rosso Scuderia. The Italian GT Championship also sees a big contingent of Challenge drivers. The 488 GT3 of the Easy Race team, competing at Mugello in the Super GT3 class, will be crewed by America's Gregory Romanelli and Italy's Daniel Mancinelli. Six Challenge Europe drivers will be in the same race, but in the GT Cup class. The 458 Challenge EVOs of Massimo Pepe's Ineco-MP Racing will be in the hands of Erich Prinoth and Matteo "Babalus" Santoponte, Corinna and Manuela Gostner, and David and Thomas Gostner. Special support. The Challenge drivers can count on the affection of thousands of fans of the world's most famous one-make series before they catch up with them again in the next races of the Ferrari championship. The three series will be back on track soon: the Europe series as early as next week in Sochi, the APAC championship in Sepang from 5-7 August and the North America at Lime Rock in September.