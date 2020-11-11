Ferrari Challenge North America, seven rounds for a 2021 of pure spectacle

Drivers in the Ferrari Challenge North America can look forward to another exciting season on some of the continent's most spectacular circuits.

The Prancing Horse's 2021 series and its four classes – Trofeo Pirelli, Trofeo Pirelli AM, Coppa Shell, and Coppa Shell AM – will make their debut at the Virginia International Raceway, the VIR, before heading to California from 26 to 28 March. The second appointment for the 488 Challenge Evo will be on the turns and ups and downs of the Sonoma circuit, from 30 April to 2 May.

Watkins Glen International in New York State, home to several editions of the Formula 1 Grand Prix, returns to the calendar in 2021, hosting the Challenge North America from 21 to 23 May.

In June (to be confirmed), concurrently with the Formula 1 Grand Prix, the series stops off at the historic and challenging “Gilles Villeneuve” circuit in Montreal from 11 to 13. Another exciting outing is in store for the one-make drivers from 16 to 18 July at the legendary Indianapolis circuit as part of the Ferrari Racing Days.

The last round in America before the Finali Mondiali takes place after the summer break, from 10 to 12 September, on the Road America circuit in Wisconsin, with its ups and downs and the challenging Kink turn.