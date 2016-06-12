12 giugno 2016

Montreal, 11 June 2016 – In continued tradition, the Ferrari Challenge opened the weekend in support of the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, Quebec. The 2.71-mile circuit dubbed after Gilles Villeneuve, one of Scuderia Ferrari's most recognized drivers, welcomed fans from across the globe to witness another series of racing spectacles. From the SF16-H of the Scuderia Ferrari to the 458 Challenge EVO of the Ferrari Challenge, the Prancing Horse emblem could be seen from all sides of Parc Jean-Drapeau. Trofeo Pirelli. The practice sessions proved to be essential on Friday as a majority of the 35 Ferrari Challenge drivers were new to Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Understanding the movement of the track, known for its tight quarters and sharp hair pin turns, is essential to a pilot's success in Montreal. But Gregory Romanelli (The Collection), a double winner here last year, was ready for another round of successes. Qualifying with the fastest lap in a slight, frigid drizzle, Romanelli started the race sitting in pole position. As the flag waved green, the cars charged through the first turn, with Romanelli and Emmanuel Anassis (Ferrari Quebec) driving tete-a-tete. Anassis had a slight peek ahead in the first portion of the 25-minute race, with Carlos Kauffmann (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale) advancing on both their tails. As the track went under caution due to an incident with Rob Hodes (Ferrari of Washington), Kauffman was able to advance to the lead but served a drive through penalty for incident responsibility. Romanelli crossed the tributary "Salut Gilles" finish line in first place, with Anassis coming in second, and Kauffman in third for the Trofeo Pirelli class. Pirelli Am. James Weiland (Boardwalk Ferrari) maintained his lead for the Trofeo Pirelli Am class from start to finish. Although he made his driving look effortless, Weiland maintained a keen eye in his mirrors, defending his position ahead of Marc Muzzo (Ferrari of Ontario) and Arthur Romanelli (The Collection). Muzzo has stood above the podium steps in Montreal on several occasions and was ready for another. Romanelli, however, was not going to back down. Both drivers finished with nearly a three tenths of a second difference. Romanelli finished in second place and Muzzo in third. Coppa Shell. Rick Lovat (Ferrari of Ontario), who last raced at the Daytona International Speedway with the North American series, maintained his Coppa Shell lead throughout the first race of the weekend. Intermingled between the drivers of the Trofeo Pirelli Am class, Lovat was followed closely by Chris Cagnazzi (Ferrari of Long Island) who finished in second place. And in third place was the Dutchman Fons Scheltema, who also races for the European series. Race-2. The drivers compete once more tomorrow at 11:05 AM EDT (17.05 CET). Directly following the Ferrari Challenge podium ceremony, the racing celebrations ensue with the customary parade laps of all Formula One drivers around the circuit. The Canadian Grand Prix begins at 2:00 PM EDT (20.00 CET).