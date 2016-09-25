25 settembre 2016

Lakeville, 24 September 2016 – Tifosi from across the Northeast region gathered atop the rolling hills surpassing Lime Rock Park as the racing action ensued for the fifth round of the North American Ferrari Challenge. The 1.5-mile historic racing circuit, sequestered between the luscious forests of Connecticut just barely starting to embrace their autumn hues, saw a grand stable of Prancing Horses on track. Trofeo Pirelli. The Trofeo Pirelli class saw the same podium winners as the previous day. Carlos Kauffmann (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale) maintained his lead throughout the race (also setting the fastest lap) and Wei Lu (Ferrari of Vancouver) chasing in his tail. Rick Mancuso closed the winning circle by standing once more in third position on the podium steps. Pirelli Am. The biggest action of the day was the top four race contention between Marc Muzzo (Ferrari of Ontario), Authur Romanelli (The Collection), Steve Johnson (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale), and James Weiland (Ferrari of San Francisco). The drivers all stood within half a second of one another, leading to overtaking charges at every moment possible. Weiland suffered some relapse in time though as he directed his way through the traffic, nearly taking third place before taking the Big Bend a little too wide. Muzzo, who kept a strong lead throughout the 30-minute race, finished in first place. Romanelli finished in second (he also set the fastest lap) with Johnson in third. Coppa Shell. Yesterday’s Coppa Shell winner, Matt Keegan (Ferrari of San Francisco) saw himself starting on the pole for the second time this weekend. However, was overtaken at Turn 1 in the start of the race by Jean-Claude Saada (Boardwalk Ferrari). As both drivers had some contact in the first lap, Joe Courtney (Miller Motor Cars) found the perfect opportunity to take charge and jump to the lead. This was Courtney’s first win on his home circuit and the local crowds that came to support were clearly overjoyed with the results. Newcomer Karl Williams (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) maintained his second place position through the finish line setting the fastest lap of the race with Rob Hodes (Ferrari of Washington) battling through Keegan and Chris Cagnazzi (Ferrari of Long Island) for a third place finish. Not only track. The 458 Challenge EVOs raced in the Coppa Shell, Trofeo Pirelli AM and Trofeo Pirelli classes were not the only spectacle. The weekend also played host to one of the largest Ferrari car corrals seen in the last couple of years of the series. More than 70 cars were on exposé, an eclectic field ranging from the 166 Barchetta to the newest F12tdf unveiled last fall at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Anyone could vote for the People’s Choice Award, the ultimate recognition going to the exquisite Ferrari 335 Sport. Next stop Homestead. The season continues at Homestead-Miami Speedway November 4-6 in conjunction with the Ferrari Racing Days. In addition to the sixth round of the Ferrari Challenge, the XX Programmes and F1 Clienti cars will gather for one final exhibition on track before the Finali Mondiali in Daytona.