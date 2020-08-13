Ferrari Challenge North America Adjusts 2020 Schedule

Following ongoing developments in the United States related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ferrari North America has made the decision to adjust its 2020 season, removing Watkins Glen from the schedule and replacing it with Sebring International Raceway on the same dates, with official sessions on October 9 – 11 and preceded by two official testing sessions on October 7 and 8.

The new round ensures that the Ferrari Challenge Series in North America will maintain its original 7-round calendar featuring some of the most famous and historic venues in North America as drivers continue to work towards their 2020 championship aspirations in the largest GT single-make series on the continent.