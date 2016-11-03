03 novembre 2016

Miami, 2 November 2016 – The drivers of the Ferrari Challenge North America will be back on track this weekend. Just miles from world famous Miami Beach, their Ferraris will take to the challenging 2.18-mile road course at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Racing Days. A highlight of the Ferrari Challenge season is the Ferrari Racing Days event. In addition to the Ferrari Challenge races, the F1 Clienti – featuring the former cars of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team – will take to the track for their own sessions, as will the XX Programme which includes the 1000-hp, hybrid FXX-K. This is a North American warmup of sorts for the F1 Clienti and XX Programme drivers, before heading upstate for December’s Finali Mondiali. Championship scenarios. Thirty-eight examples of the Ferrari 458 Challenge Evo will take to the track at Homestead-Miami Speedway, with championship scenarios playing out in each class. In the Trofeo Pirelli class, Carlos Kauffman (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale) leads Emmanuel Anassis (Ferrari Quebec) and Gregory Romanelli (The Collection) in the championship. In Trofeo Pirelli Am, James Weiland (Boardwalk Ferrari) and Steve Johnson (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale) are in a tie for the championship lead ahead of Arthur Romanelli (The Collection). In the largest class, Coppa Shell, Joe Courtney (Miller Motor Cars) enjoys a healthy championship lead with Chris Cagnazzi (Ferrari of Long Island) in second place and Jean-Claude Saada (Boardwalk Ferrari) in third.