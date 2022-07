After a few visits to the famed yard of bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the drivers of the Ferrari Challenge championship are well and truly coming to grips with the challenges offered by the 2.4-mile circuit.

In this weekend’s edition of Know the Track, Jeff Nunberg (Ferrari of Central New Jersey) walks us through the particular challenges of the first corner of the circuit as drivers brake from over 160mph and then must position the car precisely for the following sequence of corners.