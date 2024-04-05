Ferrari Challenge Japan 2024 Revving Up for the Season Opener

Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan, which celebrated the debut of its long-awaited Japanese championship last year, is set to return from April 5 to 7, 2024 at the Suzuka Circuit, as a support race for the F1 Japanese Grand Prix. The Round 1 will be broadcasted live on YouTube on April 6 at 13:10 and April 7 at 9:45. This year's races promise to be even more thrilling, with five events over a five-month period until August, including stops at Fuji Speedway and other renowned Japanese circuits.

In its inaugural year in 2023, the series saw an average of 22 cars per race, with a total of 5 events held in the Ferrari Challenge Japan. This year, an additional five cars are expected to join for the full season, bringing the anticipated participation to 27 cars, with 29 488 Challenge Evo on the starting grid in Suzuka. This growth underscores the increasing interest and enthusiasm surrounding Ferrari Challenge Japan, signaling a promising trajectory for the series. This year, three new drivers in their 20s will be entering the Trofeo Pirelli class and AM class to challenge the top drivers, it will be an opportunity to discover new talent.

In anticipation of the season opener, "A Ferrari Night" was held at the Ariake Arena on April 3rd, exclusively for Ferrari owners. The event was attended by Charles Leclerc, as well as Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal, Frédéric Vasseur. The event was filled with an electrifying atmosphere with display of historic Challenge Series cars including F355 Challenge, F430 Challenge, 458 Challenge, and 488 Challenge Evo, celebrating both the F1 Japan Grand Prix and the Ferrari Challenge Japan.

Andrea Mladosic, Head of Ferrari Challenge & Corso Pilota, has commented as follows: "After the excellent results from the first season, the second year of the Ferrari Challenge Japan kicks off with a decidedly large number of participants, confirming the significance of the passion and interest around this series and our brand in Japan. With 29 drivers at the start of the opening round at Suzuka, which will play a supporting role alongside the F1 World Championship round, and an average of 27 competitors per race, we’re very confident of the spectacle we can offer to fans and enthusiasts alike. We have continuously enhanced participants' experiences by providing an exciting calendar that evolves with the market. We remain committed to investing in preparation for the 2025 season, which will see the debut of the 296 Challenge in this country."

The official Ferrari Youtube channel will offer the Live stream of the races: Race 1 ： April 6 (Sat) 13:10 ～ https://youtube.com/live/px970BkyWpM ; Race 2：April 7 (Sun) 9:45 ～ https://youtube.com/live/BMiS1jCk3I4