Ferrari Challenge, Indianapolis and Snetterton postponed

The third round of the Ferrari Challenge North America, scheduled at Indianapolis from 17 to 19 April, has been postponed. The move came in response to the developing Covid-19 situation and aims to safeguard everyone involved in the event. Following the suspension of motorsport activities in the UK, Ferrari and its partner MSVR also confirmed the postponement of the opening round of the Ferrari Challenge UK that was scheduled at Snetterton from 17 to 19 April. The new date will be announced shortly.