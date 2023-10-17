Ferrari Challenge Europe: to Mugello as champions

Two Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe drivers will make an appearance at the Mugello event already certain of a title won in the current season of the continental series. They are Franz Engstler (Charles Pozzi GT Racing) and Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing), already mathematically winners in the Trofeo Pirelli Am and Coppa Shell, who will attempt to crown a winning year by aiming for the world champion title in the Finali Mondiali held on Sunday, 29 October.

After his success in the Coppa Shell in 2022, in his first year on the starting line of the Prancing Horse’s one-make series, Engstler arrived in the Trofeo Pirelli Am class, continuing to pick up great results. On the eve of the Italian event, the track record of the Charles Pozzi GT Racing team driver includes nine wins, one second place, five pole positions and seven fastest laps over the 11 races contested.

“Everything is incredible: I’ve become champion for the second time. And I managed to get confirmed this year after moving from the Coppa Shell to the Trofeo Pirelli Am class.” That’s how Engstler greeted the title after the decisive win at Spa-Francorchamps in mid-September.

The German flag continues to fly in the Coppa Shell thanks to the title won this year by Axel Sartingen, who succeeds Engstler in the class roll of honour. The Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing team driver, in his fourth season in the Prancing Horse's one-make series, clinched five wins, two second places – including one in the race contested in Le Mans as the supporting event to the 24 Hours, won by Ferrari 499P no. 51 – and two third places.

By coming in third in the first race contested at Spa-Francorchamps, Sartingen was mathematically assured of the title, for which the double success sealed in the previous round at Estoril was essential. On the eve of the Mugello round, the German driver’s season can also boast four pole positions and the same number of fastest race laps. “The Ferrari Challenge is an important championship, and it wasn’t at all easy to win in my class,” said Sartingen.