06 novembre 2015

Scarperia, 6 November - Race-1 of the final weekend of the Ferrari Challenge Europe Coppa Shell produced two results. Firstly, Jacques Duyver won the European title after leading the standings all season, while secondly Gautam Singhania finally earned a first victory to seal his status as this year's surprise package. The race. The Kessel Racing team driver started from pole and never relinquished his lead, repelling every attack by a determined Erich Prinoth (Ineco-MP Service). Sweden's Christian Kinch was in a surprising third for a time but was finally overtaken by Duyver. Gentlemen’s Cup. Friday's race also saw Prinoth secure a mathematical victory in the Gentlemen's Cup, for drivers over 55. His second place sealed it, because nearest rival Fons Scheltema, only finished ninth. Now it's all done and dusted Race-2 will simply be an exclusive training session ahead of the Finale Mondiale of the Coppa Shell on Sunday at 9.30am.