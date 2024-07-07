Face-to-face with Giacomo Altoè

An impressive debut at Balaton during the second round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, followed by numerous excellent performances, mark the season so far for Giacomo Altoè (Emil Frey Racing). We catch up with him in the paddock at Portimão during the fourth round of the championship.

“It's a new environment for me, a fresh experience. It's my first year with the team, in the Ferrari Challenge, and driving this car,” he tells us just after stepping out of his 296 Challenge following the qualifying session for Race-2. “Everything is really enjoyable and stimulating. I have many friends here, great people in the paddock. I appreciate this friendly atmosphere which, however, turns into healthy competition when we take to the track.”

On a sporting level, how has this debut been for you?

“We have definitely started convincingly, quickly understanding how to adapt to the car and what strategies to use. Despite missing the first round at the Mugello Circuit, we are competing among the top positions in the overall standings and will aim to continually improve.”

The Ferrari Challenge has many young drivers like you. What can this championship represent in a young driver’s career?

“It’s an important and challenging experience that helps you learn how to get a feel for the cars. The level here is very high, with excellent drivers, making it a significant step for anyone looking to begin a career in motorsport.”

You’ve had experience in GT championships and with the 296 GT3. What are the main differences you’ve found?

“The cars are obviously different, and so must be the approach and adaptation to driving them. Compared to the 488 Challenge, there has been a notable step towards the GT3. It feels more like a ‘real’ car; the chassis is much stiffer, and the aerodynamics are more pronounced. And then the engine power is much greater. It's a wonderful car; I think it’s a significant leap forward from the 488.”

Let’s talk a bit about you: how did your career in motorsport begin?

“I was born and raised in Adria, and naturally, I took my first steps in motorsport at the Adria circuit. I didn’t follow the typical path of many drivers who start very young, often with karting. Honestly, as a child, I played football, did other sports, and raced motorbikes. Then at 14, I decided to try karting for just six months, and by 15, I was in a car, starting with Formula 4. My goal has always been to become a professional in GT or prototype racing, so I moved away from open-wheel cars.”

What kind of driver do you consider yourself to be? What are your main characteristics?

“I see myself as a fairly complete driver, though there are many areas where I can improve. I don’t think I have major weaknesses; I can maintain a consistent pace in races, and I believe my strength lies in tyre management during a race, whether it's a long stint or an endurance event.”

What type of circuit or track do you prefer? Is there one you particularly like more than others?

“To be honest, I like tracks only when I can go fast on them. So, I don’t have a favourite circuit. I enjoy it where I perform well and like it less where I struggle to understand it. If I must name one, the Mugello Circuit is a favourite. I have always performed quite well there, and I simply like the track itself. It has a good flow, with medium to high-speed corners and elevation changes: it’s a bit similar to Portimão, so it's very enjoyable.”

One last question: how do you approach a race?

“I pay great attention to preparation, both physically and in terms of diet, to be ready for the race weekend. I always prepare a bit on the simulator, just to get into the mindset for that track and car. So, I adopt the most professional approach possible.”