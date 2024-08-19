Ferrari Challenge Europe: one hand on the title for Altoè and Hassid

Round five of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe at Le Castellet concluded the trio of summer events in the Mediterranean that saw the drivers compete at Jerez and Portimao before arriving in the South of France, with a record 77 entrants. At the Paul Ricard, the four double-wins in the four classes in which the Ferrari 296 Challenge cars compete established clear title favourites, even though there are still two rounds to go. However, in the 488 Challenge Evo class, the French round saw Fabrizio Fontana, who has been dominant throughout, officially become the season’s first champion.

Trofeo Pirelli. After a first round at Mugello, where it was hard to pick out a favourite to succeed 2023 champion Eliseo Donno, the arrival of Giacomo Altoè in the second round at Balaton shuffled the pack. Although challenged in turn by Philipp Baron, Luca Ludwig, ex-F1 driver Timo Glock, the young and promising Bence Valint, and the youthful Luigi Coluccio, the Italian used all his GT3 experience to seize the lead with a series of podiums and triumphs. The double victory at Le Castellet allowed Altoè to stretch the lead on his pursuers, building a commanding advantage, despite the fierce and relentless competition.

Meanwhile, the two victories at the Paul Ricard brought Claus Zibrandtsen’s number of consecutive wins to five, removing any doubt he was ready to compete with top-class drivers. After a still shaky start to the season for the young Dane, the standings remain uncertain in the run up to the two autumn events ahead of the Finali Mondiali.

Coppa Shell. The Coppa Shell also has its clear favourite after the Le Castellet round. Henry Hassid excelled on his home circuit with a clean sweep that crushed his opponents’ resistance. Briton John Dhillon, second in the standings, struggled the most, failing to make the podium at the Paul Ricard. After two wins at Jerez and Portimao, Manuela Gostner became Hassid’s chief rival. After a consistent season-long run and a double second place at the Paul Ricard, the South Tyrolean promises an autumn on the attack to rekindle her championship aspirations.

The overall standings are taking shape in the Coppa Shell Am, thanks to the latest performance of an increasingly impressive Zois Skrimpias. After the necessary period of adjustment as a total newcomer, the Greek has embarked on an upward trajectory culminating with a double first place at Le Castellet, ahead of an always combative Eric Cheung. Besides the Canadian, however, several drivers still demand our attention ahead of the Finali Mondiali.

Trofeo Pirelli 488. Fabrizio Fontana’s victory was a success foretold. At Mugello, he showed his absolute superiority over the other competitors in the 488 Challenge Evo class. Also on his motorsport debut, Fontana maintained the concentration and determination to take the title with two rounds to spare. The Italian won’t be at the next round in early September at the Nürburgring, leaving scope for his opponents in a class which at Paul Ricard saw the first appearance of the returning Joakim Olander and the debut of several new drivers.

The programme. The next round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe will run from 5 to 8 September at the Nürburgring circuit in Germany. The Green Hell will host Racing Days at the weekend, organising all sessions dedicated to the special programmes for the Maranello manufacturer’s clients.