31 marzo 2016

Maranello, 31 March 2016 - The new season of the Ferrari Challenge Europe is set to begin, like all three of the world's most popular one-make series, which will close at Daytona, in the US, from 1 to 4 December. Opening in style. As always, the first race of the year is at Monza, where no less than 43 cars are expected. The drivers are top notch with a large number of champions on track, starting with the current titleholder Bjorn Grossmann who will still be at the wheel of the 458 Challenge EVO no. 84 of the Octane 126 team. A great duel is anticipated between him and Matteo "Babalus" Santoponte of Scuderia Autoropa. The Rome based driver won the Finali Mondiali at Mugello but must try to wrest the European title from Grossmann. The Trofeo Pirelli also sees the debut of Alessandro Vezzoni, Trofeo Pirelli Am championship winner and world title holder, and the return of Philipp Baron who has already notched up 13 victories in the 458 Challenge EVO. Martin Nelson is the hot favourite to win the Trofeo Pirelli Am title, but Andreas Segler and Tommaso Rocca won't just sit back and watch. Three women. In the Coppa Shell all eyes are on the opening of the Ladies Cup when Corinna Gostner, Manuela Gostner and newcomer Deborah Mayer take to the track.This table, like the Gentlemen's Cup, reserved for the over-55s, will be included in the Coppa Shell, a championship with a lot of favourites, especially Erich Prinoth, Fons Scheltema, Eric Cheung and Lebanon's Tani Hanna. At Monza, the Trofeo Pirelli will run at 12.35 on both Saturday and Sunday, while the Coppa Shell will be at 15.20.Admission is free.