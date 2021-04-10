Gatting and Weiland, first honours at Monza

The first final verdicts are out for the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli as the opening act of the 2021 season got underway in Monza. In Trofeo Pirelli, after a race full of intrigue and twists, Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) claimed the victory spoils, while in Am class, Ange Barde (SF Côte d’Azur Cannes) took the honours on his return. In Coppa Shell, the highest step of the podium was occupied by James Weiland (Rossocorsa) and Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing) in the AM category.

Trofeo Pirelli. A splendid reassertion from Michelle Gatting in the opening round of the premier class. The Danish driver got the better of both Matúš Výboh (Scuderia Praha) - promoted to the “pro” class - and John Wartique (Francorchamps Motors Luxembourg - D2P). The success came after some noteworthy pace and several spectacular overtaking moves. Gatting’s task was made somewhat easier after a collision at the first turn involving two Formula Racing drivers, Frederik Paulsen and pole-sitter Luka Nurmi - the youngest driver in the history of the Challenge. In Trofeo Pirelli Am, a fabulous return for Ange Barde who defended pole position to eventually claim the class win and fourth position overall, notching up a series of top-level lap times. Behind, finished Danish Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) ahead of an excellent Hugo Delacour (Scuderia Monte-Carlo).

Coppa Shell. A twenty-first career win for James Weiland, who produced a fine comeback at Monza, which would eventually lead to the triumph after having started from fourth place on the grid. The American took advantage of a mistake by pole-sitter Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo) to take second position and attack new race leader Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport). The battle, which at various stages also involved Christian Kinch (Formula Racing) and Claudio Schiavoni (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx), finally reaped rewards for the Rossocorsa driver, who finished the thirty-minute race ahead of Kinch and Kirchmayr. In Am class, Giuseppe Ramelli took a third win in the single-marque Prancing Horse series, ahead of Willem Van der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) with fellow Italian, Maurizio Pitorri (CDP - Best Lap) occupying the third step of the podium.

Schedule. The qualifying session for Coppa Shell and Trofeo Pirelli will take place tomorrow from 10:30 to 12:00, while the races themselves get underway at 14:00 and 15:15 respectively. The live broadcast with English commentary can be seen on the live.ferrari.com website.