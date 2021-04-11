Nurmi and Kirchmayr the fastest in the wet

A soaked track and heavy rain provided the welcome for the Ferrari Challenge drivers for the second day of racing at the Circuito Nazionale di Monza. Conditions in both qualifying sessions proved to be arduous, with Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) prevailing in Trofeo Pirelli and Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) in the Coppa Shell class. Drivers will now have to wait for this afternoon’s races, hoping that weather conditions improve in the meantime.

In Trofeo Pirelli, an extraordinary Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) proved to be the fastest, even in the wet. The sixteen-year-old Finn, making his Ferrari Challenge debut, scooped a second pole position on the Brianza circuit behind Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx), winner of Race 1, who got the better of John Wartique (Francorchamps Motors Luxembourg) on the final attempt. A buoyant Matùš Výboh (Scuderia Praha), will start from fourth position - fifth overall - ahead of Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing).



Another Ferrari Challenge rookie was also the quickest in the Trofeo Pirelli AM class. Spanish driver Sergio Paulet (Santogal Madrid - MST Team), one of the key protagonists in Race 1, managed to take fourth overall place - first in his category - ahead of an excellent Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing). The young Dane finished just 25 milliseconds faster than fellow Formula Racing driver Alessandro Cozzi, eighth overall and third in the class.

In Coppa Shell, difficult weather conditions forced drivers to make a cautious start in the timed practice session. However, a collision between Miroslav Výboh (Scuderia Praha) and Matthias Moser (Baron Motorsport) at turn one triggered a temporary stop to clear up the track. As the session resumed, the battle between the drivers heated up as competitors came to terms with the wet track, clocking up ever faster lap times. An unbridled Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) proved fastest by the end of the session, snatching the pole position ahead of an excellent "Alex Fox" (Sf Grand Est Mulhouse) and Race 1 winner James Weiland (Rossocorsa). Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo) will start from fourth spot and Christian Kinch (Formula Racing) fifth. Race stewards, however, will decide at the end of the session whether or not to penalize Kirchmayr with a 10-position sanction or a 5-point licence penalty, for having overtaken while the red flag was displayed.



Elsewhere, in the AM category, Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) put his fine qualities on display once again, bonding well with the 488 Challenge Evo, to repeat the class pole clinched at the Saturday session. The order behind him will be as follows: Laurent De Meeus (HR Owen - FF Corse), Michael Simoncic (Baron Motorsport) and Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing).

