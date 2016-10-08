08 ottobre 2016

Jerez de la Frontera, 8 October 2016 - Bjorn Grossmann, Sam Smeeth and Erich Prinoth dominated the first day of competition in the sixth and penultimate round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe 2016 season at Jerez de la Frontera, in southern Spain. Trofeo Pirelli. Race-1 of the Trofeo Pirelli got underway shortly after 12:30 pm and Bjorn Grossmann immediately made his experience count. The German Octane 126 driver went into the first corner ahead of rookie Alex Palou (StileF Squadra Corse) and completed the first lap in an astonishing 1:49:934 that remained the fastest lap of the race. Having acquired a safety margin, the championship leader kept tabs on his rival and inched closer to a title that could be his as soon as Sunday after Race-2. Alessandro Vezzoni, Philipp Baron and Marcello Puglisi were involved in a big three-way fight for third. Vezzoni (Rossocorsa-Pellin-Racing) got off to a great start to take third place. Behind him the Rossocorsa drivers began a tough but fair fight won by Puglisi on lap 8. The Italian then put on quite a show as he set off in pursuit of Vezzoni. Twice Puglisi shoved the nose of his 458 Challenge EVO on the inside of his rival but Vezzoni was shrewd enough to let his opponent in and then to use the best trajectory to overtake him soon after. Pirelli Am. Sam Smeeth notched up the seventh victory of his perfect season in the Trofeo Pirelli Am. The Stratstone Ferrari driver dominated while second place, the third in 3 races, went to Russia’s Vladimir Atoev (SMP Racing/Motor Service). The most thrilling duel was for third between Martin Nelson (Scuderia Autoropa) and John Farano. The Rossocorsa driver held off repeated attacks from the Swede to win his third podium of 2016. Coppa Shell. The Coppa Shell was packed with twists and turns. At the start Eric Cheung (Motor Service) collided violently with the barriers and was lucky to escape unharmed. Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) led but at the end of lap 4 had to withdraw after blowing a tyre. The lead then passed to Erich Prinoth (Ineco MP-Racing) ahead of Claudio Schiavoni (Scuderia Niki) and Vladimir Hladik (Baron Service), who pulled off a sensational start. Corinna Gostner (Ineco MP-Racing) was also doing very well ahead of her father Thomas. Championship leader Thomas Loefflad (StileF Racing Team) put on a show after changing car and having to start at the back. He climbed as high as sixth but then plunged to 11th after a bump with Thomas Gostner, before finishing in ninth. Prinoth (who also won the Gentlemen Cup) won in front of Schiavoni and Hladik. Corinna Gostner came a fantastic fourth, winning the Ladies Cup, while Thomas suffered a problem on the last lap. Race-2 of the Trofeo Pirelli starts at 12:35 pm on Sunday, while the Coppa Shell race is at 3:30 pm.