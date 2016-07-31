31 luglio 2016

Adler, 31 July 2016 – Day two of the fourth round of Ferrari Challenge Europe, held at the first ever Ferrari Racing Days in Russia, saw Bjorn Grossmann and Vladimir Atoev (Pirelli Am) repeat their wins in Race-1 in the Trofeo Pirelli, while in the Coppa Shell victory went to championship leader Thomas Loefflad. Trofeo Pirelli. The Trofeo Pirelli was first on the programme again today, with another exciting head to head between the 458 Challenge EVOs of Octane 126. Bjorn Grossmann started best, jumping ahead of everyone at the first corner while Philipp Baron (Rossocorsa) took advantage of a sluggish Fabio Leimer to thread through into second place. However, the Swiss soon fought back to take important points off Grossmann's main championship rival. At the end home driver Aleksey Basov (Motor Service) lost fourth place to an aggressive Marcello Puglisi (Rosscorsa) while Alessandro Vezzoni spent the entire race on the attack. With this victory Grossmann, who also recorded the fastest lap, lengthened his lead in the standings over Baron and Puglisi. Only the races at Hockenheim, Jerez de la Frontera and the Finali Mondiali in Daytona are still to go before the end of the season. Pirelli Am. The Trofeo Pirelli Am race was thrown open when poleman Sam Smeeth (Stratstone Ferrari) jumped the lights and received a drive-through penalty from the race direction. The championship leader's penalty inspired Vladimir Atoev (Motor Service) for the second consecutive day. The 17 year-old product of the SMP Academy showed all the coolness of a veteran to hold off every attack from Tommaso Rocca (Rossocorsa) beating him to the finish by just four tenths of a second. Third place went to America's James Weiland (Rossocorsa) while Smeeth, who clocked up the fastest lap, had an hard and long duel with John Farano (Rossocorsa) to secure a fifth place useful for the championship. Coppa Shell. The Coppa Shell witnessed a fairly straightforward race with Thomas Loefflad (StileF Squadra Corse) retaining top spot at the start ahead of Rick Lovat (Kessel Racing). Fons Scheltema, winner of Race-1, lost ground and was overtaken first by Eric Cheung in his 103rd outing at the wheel of the 458 Challenge EVO, and then by the other Motor Service standard bearer, Kriton Lendoudis. Further back Claudio Schiavoni pulled off an exciting high-speed comeback after a poor start. The Italian driver also clocked up the fastest lap before ending up in a spin at the last corner to finish ninth. Murat Ruhi Cuhadaroglu (Kessel Racing) chalked up a career best with seventh place. Deborah Mayer (Scuderia Niki) won the Ladies Cup, while the Gentlemen's Cup went to Rick Lovat. [playlist4me id="860917c6-8586-43ce-92a8-a36388bf1c3a"]