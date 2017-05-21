21 maggio 2017

Cheste, 21 May 2017 - Bjorn Grossmann, Martin Nelson and Rick Lovat dominated the second day of the Ferrari Challenge Europe in Valencia, the first round of the 2017 season. The three drivers won at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in the Trofeo Pirelli, Pirelli Am and Coppa Shell, behind the wheel of the new 488 Challenge. Trofeo Pirelli. The Trofeo Pirelli was the first race on the programme on Sunday. Starting from pole position for the second day in a row, this time Bjorn Grossmann did not lose out to his Octane 126 teammate Fabio Leimer. The German pulled ahead of everyone at the first corner and then lengthened his lead with some fast laps. Then came Andrea Gagliardini (CDP), who got off to a perfect start, jumping ahead of the second row drivers, Philipp Baron (Rossocorsa) and Sam Smeeth (Stratstone Ferrari). Baron fought with Gagliardini but ended up losing a further position to the benefit of Alessandro Vezzoni (Rossocorsa-Pellin Racing). The Austrian started to catch up on the group overtaking Vezzoni and Smeeth, before pursuing Gagliardini. The Rossocorsa driver managed to overtake the rival on the final lap but he did it after a contact that the race officials penalised with five seconds added to his final time. Gagliardini thus finished third behind Grossmann and Leimer for his first podium in the Challenge. Pirelli Am. The Pirelli Am class saw a repeat of the Race-1 podium. However, the highly experienced Martin Nelson (Scuderia Autoropa), had an easier time than on Saturday. At the start the Swede overtook poleman Chris Froggatt (HR Owen), who also lost out to Jens Liebhauser (Gohm Motorsport) and Tommaso Rocca (Rossocorsa). Nelson managed the lead to the finish line while Froggatt pulled off a great recovery, overtaking Rocca and then Liebhauser, at his second career podium. Holger Harmsen (Lueg Sportivo) won the subclass reserved to the 458 Challenge EVO drivers. Coppa Shell. Rick Lovat dominated the Coppa Shell race with the 488 Challenge of Kessel Racing. The Canadian driver, exploiting the brilliance of his Ferrari's turbo engine, held onto first at the start and handled the car better than Johnny Laursen (Formula Racing) car, who spent the entire the race in his rearview mirrors. The big duel was for third between the two Formula Racing drivers, Tani Hanna and Eric Cheung. The Lebanese emerged triumphant, but had to sweat on the podium place down to the final corner. Lovat also won the Gentlemen's Cup for the over 55s, while Manuela Gostner triumphed in the Ladies Cup with a race spent entirely on the attack that saw her finish in ninth place. Next race is in Monza from 9 to 11 June. [playlist4me id="ce35e157-78a3-4c57-8d2f-9f7c5cf378ec"]