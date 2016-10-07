07 ottobre 2016

Jerez de la Frontera, 7 October 2016 – German is the dominant language of the Ferrari Challenge Europe Trofeo Pirelli which is back at the Jerez track this weekend, featuring the duel between Bjorn Grossmann (Octane 126) and Philipp Baron (Rossocorsa). On the other hand, the title has already been decided in Pirelli Am class, in which, however, a mighty struggle is on for the symbolic title of vice-champion behind Sam Smeeth (Stratstone Ferrari). Trofeo Pirelli. Bjorn Grossmann seeks reconfirmation as champion in the class of the strongest drivers. The title could be assigned this weekend in Jerez, as the German driver of Octane 126 leads Baron by 41 points: he only needs to gain 5 points more than his rival over the weekend to secure the title, with one event still left in the calendar. The young drivers are also to be watched, starting with the other Octane 126 standard-bearer, Fabio Leimer, and with Alex Palou, a talented Spanish driver who this year is competing in GP3 and was recruited by the StileF Squadra Corse team for the Spanish race. Pirelli Am. In Pirelli Am class, the title has already been decided, as Sam Smeeth overwhelmingly dominated the championship. However, behind him, three drivers are within an interval of just 21 points. They are Tommaso Rocca (Rossocorsa) with 87 points, Martin Nelson (Scuderia Autoropa) with 71, and John Farano (Rossocorsa) with 66. Hotly contested duels are assured during the race, as the video of the latest race held in Hockenheim testifies. The races are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at 12:35 p.m. (Trofeo Pirelli) and t 3:20 p.m. (Coppa Shell).