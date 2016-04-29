29 aprile 2016

Scarperia, 29 April 2016 - The Ferrari Challenge Europe is back on track at Mugello for the second and final Italian round. Forty-one cars will compete in three classes: Trofeo Pirelli, Pirelli Am and Coppa Shell . Trofeo Pirelli. In the first of the two Pirelli classes the favourite is Austria's Philipp Baron, winner of one of the two races at Monza. The Rossocorsa team driver's toughest challengers will be David Gostner (Ineco MP Racing) and European champion Bjorn Grossmann (Octane 126), who suffered a puncture at Monza but is always very fast. Pirelli Am. Sam Smeeth (Stratstone Ferrari) will lead the pack in the Pirelli Am. The British driver won at Monza along with Martin Nelson (Scuderia Autoropa). Tommaso Rocca (Rossocorsa) and Andreas Segler (StileF Racing Team) are also in with a chance. As usual there are two Trofeo Pirelli races on the programme, both starting at 12.30 pm.