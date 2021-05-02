Swedish double for Kinch and Olander

Thrilling battles, a few showers and a Safety Car deployed for over half the thirty scheduled minutes characterized the Coppa Shell second round at Spielberg, where Christian Kinch (Formula Racing) claimed his maiden Ferrari Challenge win. In Am class, Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) notched up a double, replicating yesterday’s victory.

The opening battle rewarded Christian Kinch who snatched the leadership ahead of the Am class leader, Joakim Olander, to the detriment of one of the key protagonists, Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo), forced to withdraw after a spin, as well as Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing ), while James Weiland (Rossocorsa) restarted from the rear of the group. Furthermore, Laurent De Meeus (HR Owen - FF Corse) was to go off-track, prompting a Safety Car entrance, that would stay at the head of the field for some ten minutes.

As the race resumed, so did the dogfights in the positions behind the frontrunners, with "Alex Fox" (SF Grand Est Mulhouse) leading Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing), while Weiland produced an exceptional comeback, topped off with the fastest lap of the race. Meanwhile, at the head of the field, Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) shook off Olander and went on the chase for leader Kinch, until another Safety Car deployment was triggered by a collision at the rear, neutralizing the race through to the chequered flag.

Christian Kinch was thus first across the finish-line, securing a win after a ten-year wait, ahead of Kirchmayr, with the third step of the podium the prerogative of a fine James Weiland. Fourth place went to the ever competitive Fons Scheltema.

In Am class, Joakim Olander gave a repeat performance of his victory in Race 1, ahead of an excellent Miroslav Výboh and a steady Tommy Lindroth (Baron Motorsport), to take the top of the general standings. Werner Genter (Moll Sportwagen Hannover) posted fourth, while fifth place went to Swiss driver Matteo Lualdi (Kessel Racing) and sixth to British racer Germana Tognella (Rossocorsa).