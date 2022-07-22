Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific Returns To Fuji

The 2022 season of the Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific Trofeo Pirelli round 2 returns to Fuji Speedway this weekend with thirteen 488 Challenge Evos taking part in the Prancing Horse’s one-make series, once again joining the GT World Challenge Asia weekend.

Trofeo Pirelli. Following the last race held on 17th July at Suzuka Circuit, Yudai Uchida of Rosso Scuderia is leading the table standings in the Trofeo Pirelli class with 35 points after his double win there. Stable-mate Nobuhiro Imada is second with 25 points. All eyes will be on this battle to see if Uchida will be able to continue his winning streak.

Coppa Shell. Kanji Yagura (Cornes Osaka), after having moved up in class from Coppa Shell Am to Coppa Shell, leads the standings with 35 points. Stable-mate Kazuyuki Yamaguchi is second with 28 points. Another stable-mate Atsushi Iritani, who also moved up in class, is third with 25 points. There will surely be lots of high octane action in this class as the fight for supremacy continues.

Meanwhile, the Coppa Shell Am class is the most open of the classes. Ryuichi Kunihiro of M Auto is tied in first place with Shigeru Kamiue of European Version with 19 points apiece. Tied in third place are Andrew Moon (FMK) and Masa Katsumata (Nicole Competizione) with 13 points each.

Schedule. The Challenge drivers will take to the track tomorrow for 2 rounds of free practice before returning on Saturday for Race 1 at 12.45pm local time, while Race 2 will take place on Sunday at 3.10pm local time.