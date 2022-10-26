Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific fourth round in Imola

The 2022 season of the Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific Trofeo Pirelli round four is scheduled to take place during Finali Mondiali in Imola’s Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, together with drivers from the Europe, US and UK editions who will compete for the Ferrari Challenge world titles.

Trofeo Pirelli Am. After the last race held on October 9 at the Mugello racetrack, Yudai Uchida (Rosso Scuderia) leads the standings, with a four-point advantage over teammate Nobuhiro Imada. Both drivers have alternated on the top step of the podium over the past three rounds, and all eyes will be on this challenge to continue fighting for supremacy.

Coppa Shell. Kazuyuki Yamaguchi (Cornes Osaka) now tops the standings after his double win in round three. He pulled away from his stable mate Kanji Yagura who is second with 19 points separating them. In the Am class, Shigura Kamiue of European Version still leads the standings with 66 points after his double second-place finishes in the last round. Andrew Moon (FMK) is second but Baby Kei will take advantage of the absence of Moon and Ryuichi Kunihiro of M Auto to move up the standings.