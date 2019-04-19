Ferrari Challenge APAC returns to Sepang International Circuit

The 2019 Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific second round race returns to Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia, from 19th – 21st April after a one-year break. The circuit, noted for its sweeping corners and wide straights, will see a total of 21 drivers getting behind the wheel of the 488 Challenge this weekend for an adrenalin-filled race around the exciting track. And for the first time, Race 1 will be conducted under the bright floodlights of the circuit with the first night race of the season.

The Standings Trofeo Pirelli AM. Following the last race held on 17th March at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Philippe Prette (Blackbird Concessionaire Hong Kong) tops the table standings for the Trofeo Pirelli AM class with 36 points. Go Max (M Auto Hiroshima) is his nearest rival with 33 points and winner of the first race of the season in Melbourne. All eyes will be on Prette and Max as they battle it out this weekend for the top spot in the standings. Hector Lester (Zagame Melbourne) is in third position with 27 points.

Coppa Shell. The Coppa Shell class is the most open of the classes, with just 1 point separating leader Kazuyuki Yamaguchi (Cornes Tokyo) and Yanbin Xing (CTF Beijing). Also 1 point behind comes Jay Park (Forza Motors Korea). There will surely be lots of high octane action in this class as the fight for supremacy continues.

Coppa Shell AM. In the Coppa Shell AM class, Baby Kei (Cornes Osaka) stands at the top of the table with 28 points. Andrew Moon (Forza Motors Korea) is in second position with just 2 points behind the leader. Kent Chen (Modena Motori Taiwan) is third with 23 points.

Schedule The Challenge drivers will undertake five rounds of practice sessions this weekend, with Race 1 taking place tomorrow at 8.20 PM local time and the second race on Sunday 21st April at 1:40 PM local time.