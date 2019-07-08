Ferrari at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019

Goodwood 08 luglio 2019

Ferrari put on another remarkable display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, 4th – 7th July 2019. The Prancing Horse debuted 3 Special Project cars at the event, including Ferrari P80/C, the Ferrari SP3JC and the Ferrari Monza SP2. This is the first time the company has shown three special project cars to the public at the same time, with all three cars taking part in the Supercar Runs up the famed Goodwood hill climb. Marc Gené, Scuderia Ferrari F1 driver, drove the 2010 F10 during the Formula 1 Team demonstration runs up the renowned Goodwood hill climb. The F10 featured alongside the ‘Michael Schumacher at 50’ celebration, including 7 Ferrari F1 cars which had all been driven by Michael Schumacher in his outstanding career at Scuderia Ferrari – which is also celebrating 90 years of F1 in 2019. Driving a new addition to the Ferrari One-Off Special Project cars, Ferrari GT driver, Sam Bird, was at the wheel of the iconic Ferrari P80/C – the first time the P80/C has been shown in public. Styled on the 488 GT3, the P80/C had the longest development time of any Ferrari One-Off made to date. The decision was made to use the 488 GT3 chassis as a basis, not only for its performance, but also for its longer wheelbase (+50 mm compared to the 488 GTB) which allowed more creative freedom. The SP3JC also made its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The SP3JC is based on the chassis and the running gear of a Ferrari F12tdf. The sole one-off car to be commissioned on this limited-series special, the SP3JC is the maximum expression of open-air motoring, harking back to Ferrari’s epic V12-engined spiders of the 1950s and ’60s. The driver of the fantastic FXX-K Evo was Chris Froggatt. Froggatt is a successful Ferrari European Challenge series driver, securing eight wins within the Championship. The latest addition to the XX range entertained crowds all the way up the iconic Goodwood hill, highlighting its innovative technology and performance. With the first Ferrari Challenge UK series well underway, Jason Baker, the current leader in the series, drove his Ferrari 488 Challenge (car 29) during the event. Jason has won 4 out of 4 races in the new one-make championship for the UK, with another 4 races left in the season; Croft 20-21 July and Silverstone 21-22 September. The final addition to the three Ferrari Special Projects cars which featured over the weekend included the Monza SP2, which was also making its dynamic debut at the event. Part of the new ‘Icona’ range, the Monza SP2 is inspired by barchettas of the 1950s which were driven to victory in international motor sport, not just by official works team drivers from the Scuderia, but also by a legion of gentlemen drivers who, in those years, frequently found themselves wheel to wheel with legendary professional drivers of the era. The weekend created a huge hype for the car, with huge popularity with the public. To conclude the weekend, the Ferrari 488 Pista received the Michelin Showstopper Award of the day for 6th July 2019. This was voted by the public online for the best car in the Michelin Supercar Paddock.