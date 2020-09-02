A welcome guest to this episode of “Fast Lane”, Olivier Grotz is one of the new names in the 2020 season of the Ferrari Challenge Europe. The Luxembourger from Formula Racing immediately made a mark with his excellent results in the Trofeo Pirelli Am and his on-track performance.

This is your maiden year in the Ferrari Challenge. How did the idea of ​​racing in this series come about?

"I chose the Ferrari Challenge after attempting to race in GT3 class: I was looking for a category where I would be able to race individually and not as part of a team. I wanted to put myself to the test and find out what I am capable of doing alone, without having to work alongside other drivers. So I felt that this was the best championship, also to help further my professional career."

What do you think of the level of Ferrari Challenge drivers?

"I think it's very high level: they are all very quick and even the other newcomers who have recently started the championship, like me, also do very well on the track."

How do you prepare yourself both mentally and physically before a race?

"I spend an hour-and-a-half to two hours divided between the gym, running and cycling, trying to follow a daily fitness regime so that I am ready for each round."

And from a purely athletic point of view?

"I think being well-prepared from a cardiovascular point of view is crucial, as the races take place during the summer in hot countries such as Spain, Portugal and Italy. For that reason it is important to have good stamina: running and cycling are key exercises."

Which circuit are you looking forward to racing on?

"There are no racetracks in Luxembourg, so right now the one I'm looking forward to most is Spa-Francorchamps. It is the closest track to home and therefore it is the one I know best. It has a particular charm and I will give it my best shot."