Fast Lane: Giuseppe Ramelli

Taking the microphone today is Giuseppe Ramelli, a well-known face in the world of Ferrari Challenge and an ardent competitor since 2015. The Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing driver tells us about his experiences in the Prancing Horse single-marque series.

You started racing in the Ferrari Challenge in 2015, what is it that keeps you so engaged in this series?

“First of all, racing with Ferrari has always been my dream. Besides, the cars improve year by year and this constantly renews my passion for this series”.

Which aspect of the championship do you enjoy the most?

“The atmosphere. An extremely pleasant atmosphere has been created among all the drivers and in the end you find yourself sharing your tasks and experiences with all the participants. That is undoubtedly a very important aspect”.

Which race has given you the most satisfaction?

“I wouldn't know which particular race to choose as I've always enjoyed myself at every event. Each race and every circuit thrills me in the same way”.

This year you are racing in the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo. How does it differ from the cars of the past?

“It is certainly faster and in my opinion it guarantees even more precise handling than the previous models. I should say that it reminds me a lot of the GT3”.