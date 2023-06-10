Face-to-face with Nick Halle

How does racing in the Ferrari Challenge on a circuit like Le Mans feel?

“It’s a very powerful feeling, the right car on the right circuit, truly perfect. Among other things, I particularly like fast tracks, and in this respect, Le Mans suits me because you can get up to 300 km/h.”

When you are on the track, you are surrounded by fans and supporters: can you feel the crowd’s enthusiasm while in the car?

“To be honest, when I’m at the steering wheel, I’m focused on driving and can’t think about anything else. I focus on the track, on the stretch of track ahead of me and cut myself off from everything else.”

What is the atmosphere like in the Ferrari Challenge? Are you friends as well as rivals?

“Yes, we share the same passion for the Prancing Horse: most of us drive a Ferrari road car, and our passion has led us here to the Challenge.”

You also compete in Club Competizioni GT.

“Yes absolutely, also because I aim to make it to the GT3 championships. A step that I plan to take next year or in 2025 at the latest.”

You also belong to a very special club...

“Yes, the Hyperclub, a club with 100 members worldwide. We’ll get the opportunity to have an extraordinary experience this weekend at Le Mans, spending the 24 Hours with the team, sleeping alongside them in the truck: it will be really exciting!”