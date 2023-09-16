Face-to-face with Axel Sartingen

The Spa-Francorchamps circuit holds few secrets for the experienced Axel Sartingen: “I have raced here so many times in my career,” he says, smiling, “and this is my third in the Ferrari Challenge. Last time I took pole position and excellent results in the race. Let’s see how this weekend goes,” he adds ahead of a crucial Coppa Shell round, with the German driver leading the overall standings by a clear margin over his rivals.

After the summer break, how are you preparing for this race and the season finale?

In recent days, I have participated in a few races to prepare for this race, in particular on the Nordchleife at the Nurburgring, and I have tried to train pretty much every day to keep fit. Especially in the run-up to this Spa event, which requires considerable physical effort. I have tried to come to this weekend as ready as possible, and we really hope that’s the case.

Ferrari plus Spa, a winning combination…

Yes, Spa is a truly iconic place, one of the world’s most exciting circuits. And racing a Ferrari adds an extra and unique feeling. Racing in the sun, as we have done these past few days, is really exciting and exhilarating.

What is the most significant point for you?

“An easy question for an equally easy answer: undoubtedly the legendary ‘Eau Rouge’. I think it’s one of the world’s most iconic corners. In fact, to be precise, it is a combination of three corners. It’s one of the hardest to tackle, with your body under heavy pressure. In short, the absolute best!”.

You are starring in the Coppa Shell this year in your fourth Ferrari Challenge season. What does this championship mean to you?

“The Ferrari Challenge’s strong point is that all the drivers race in the same car, making it truly competitive. And then, in brief, a premium car, challenging tracks like this, lots of excitement, and the engine sound: it can only be fun, attractive and highly competitive.